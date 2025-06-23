At least seven people have been killed and several injured in an overnight Russian missile and drone attack in the Kyiv region, the interior minister has said.

In a post on social media, Ihor Klymenko said residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure had been hit.

At least six of those who died were in the high-rise building in the capital, Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, adding that 19 others were injured in the city.

In recent weeks, Russia has been carrying out massive aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.