At least seven people have been killed and several injured in an overnight Russian missile and drone attack in the Kyiv region, the interior minister has said.
In a post on social media, Ihor Klymenko said residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure had been hit.
At least six of those who died were in the high-rise building in the capital, Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, adding that 19 others were injured in the city.
In recent weeks, Russia has been carrying out massive aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.
In the latest barrage 352 Russian drones and 16 missiles targeted Ukrainian territory, mostly in the Kyiv area, the Ukrainian air force said.
A number of blazes were reported across the capital.
Ukraine’s emergencies service posted footage showing shocked residents being led away from a destroyed high-rise building that was still burning.
An entrance to an underground metro stations was damaged, local officials say. Many residents spent the night sheltering in such stations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.