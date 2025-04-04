Fenerbahce have accused Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk of acting “as if he had been shot” after a confrontation with their manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday night.

In a strongly-worded statement, Fenerbahce accused Buruk of having the “audacity to make disrespectful hand gestures” to provoke Mourinho, who then “briefly touched his nose” in response.

The Turkish Cup match, which Galatasaray won 2-1, came amid increased animosity between the two clubs.

Following the match Galatasaray accused Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho of “physically attacking” their manager Buruk after he appeared to grab his nose following the fiery derby match.

The incident occurred after the final whistle at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, when both managers were interacting with the match officials in the centre circle.

“This was a planned provocation [by Buruk] and as part of this plan the individual acted as if he had been ‘shot’ and fell to the ground in a professional manner, and his disrespectful words and actions are documented on video,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

“The absurdity of someone who is touched on the nose immediately throwing himself to the ground and writhing for seconds is clear to the public.

“It is evident that this individual’s tendency to fall to the ground, seen during his playing days, continues in his coaching career, showing that this behaviour is a characteristic attitude.”

Buruk sought to play the incident down at his post-match news conference, saying there was “nothing” between him and Mourinho.

But Galatasaray inflamed the situation further by posting a video on X mocking Mourinho in the style of US comedy South Park.

Fenerbahce substitute Mert Yandas and Galatasaray substitutes Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz were shown red cards for their part in a melee between the two benches during stoppage time.