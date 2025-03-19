Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Turkish police have detained Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was shortly expected to be announced as the main opposition challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

İmamoğlu’s detention on Wednesday was part of an investigation into alleged terrorism links stemming from support he may have received from a pro-Kurdish political group in his 2024 re-election as mayor, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

He faces a spate of criminal probes, mostly for his political speeches, and has accused the government of using the judiciary to maintain power.

“Hundreds of police are at my door,” İmamoğlu said in a voice message shared by his office. “This immoral and tyrannical approach will undoubtedly be overturned by the will and resilience of our people.”

İmamoğlu is one of Turkey’s most popular political figures and has been mayor of the city of 16mn people since 2019.

Opinion polls show him ahead of Erdoğan in a potential contest for the country’s top office.

His Republican People’s party will hold a primary on Sunday to name its presidential candidate, and İmamoğlu was the sole contender.

Elections are scheduled for 2028, but the party has said naming its candidate now should compel parliament to call a snap poll.

İmamoğlu’s detention comes a day after the state Istanbul University cancelled his higher education degree, which would disqualify him from entering the presidential race if not overturned on appeal.

It intensifies the government’s crackdown on the opposition in recent months that has included the arrests of several mayors, journalists, business people and academics.

This is a developing story