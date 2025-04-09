Sean Coughlan Royal correspondent

Watch: Moment the King delivers speech in Italian

King Charles has warned of the need for democracies such as the UK and Italy to stand together in such troubled international times, as he became the first UK monarch to address both houses of the Italian Parliament. The King received a long standing ovation from parliamentarians in Rome, as he gave a speech on the third day of his state visit to Italy. The visit also coincided with the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary. Queen Camilla, who attended Parliament with the King, was wearing the same outfit she wore on her wedding day in 2005.

The ivory silk dress had been “repurposed” to wear again for this anniversary day and the visit to Italy’s Parliament. Earlier in the day, the Queen had been given a Margherita pizza on a visit to a school in Rome, in honour of her wedding anniversary. The King’s speech to Italy’s lawmakers, in their ornately-decorated chamber in the Palazzo Montecitorio, was a rallying call to defend shared values and the need to reinforce the military partnership between the UK and Italy. “We are both European countries,” he said, standing in front of the Italian and European Union flags. He welcomed that the UK and Italy “stood by Ukraine in her hour of need”, but warned that images of wars were now reverberating across the continent – and that young people were seeing images of destruction on their “smartphones and tablets”. “Peace is never to be taken for granted,” said the King.

Reuters Queen Camilla received a pizza during a visit to a school in Rome

Delivering some of the speech in Italian, he spoke of the long history between the UK and Italy and shared culture, going back to the ancient Romans arriving on Britain’s “windswept shores”. Part of the culture being returned was musicians such as Ed Sheeran playing in Italy. The King told the Parliament that he wanted to strengthen links to Italy, a “country dear to my heart”. As head of the Commonwealth, he also spoke of the role of Canadian troops in helping to liberate Italy in the Second World War. The speech went down well with the assembled Parliamentarians – with the applause so long at one point that an Italian official began speaking to thank him, assuming that the King had finished. The King began the day by meeting Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, receiving a ceremonial red-carpet welcome at the Villa Doria Pamphili, on the outskirts of Rome. The King and Meloni seemed to be having an animated conversation, with the politician a fluent English speaker, as they walked around the 17th Century palace’s gardens.

PA Media The King received a red carpet welcome at the Villa Doria Pamphili

A military band on horseback lined up in front of the palace to greet the King, against the villa’s backdrop of orange trees and views stretching over St Peter’s and the Vatican. The royal couple will spend the evening of their wedding anniversary at a state banquet at the Quirinale Palace, an event likely to be a showcase for local food and for a guest list of celebrities and dignitaries. The King and Queen have been given a warm reception on their trip to Italy, posing for photos on Tuesday as they met crowds outside the Colosseum, near the ancient site of the Temple of Venus. There were calls of “Carlo” – Italian for Charles – from crowds waiting to see the royal visitors and local media also seemed interested by their car, the claret coloured State Bentley. Back home at Buckingham Palace, there was a musical tribute to mark the royal couple’s wedding anniversary. The Royal Family’s official X account posted a video which showed guards playing a brass version of Madness’s 1981 hit It Must Be Love.

Getty Images Queen Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers

Getty Images The Queen visited a school in Rome and was greeted by children