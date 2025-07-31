Stefanos Tsitsipas has reappointed his father Apostolos as his coach following a split with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic.

The Greek’s brief stint with Ivanisevic came to an end last week, less than two months after the pair started working together.

Ivanisevic, who guided Novak Djokovic to nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles, was critical of Tsitsipas and said “I have never seen such an unprepared player in my life” following his first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas reached number three in the world under the guidance of his father, who was his full-time coach from an early age, but has slipped to number 30 since their split in 2024.

“Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began,” Tsitsipas wrote on social media after a second-round defeat to Christopher O’Connell at the Canadian Open on Wednesday.