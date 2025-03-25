Angus Cochrane BBC Scotland News

Getty Images Douglas Ross stepped down as party leader after his decision to stand in last year’s general election went down badly with colleagues

Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is to stand down as an MSP at next year’s Holyrood election. The Highlands and Islands MSP confirmed he would seek to return to the UK Parliament, where he previously served as MP for Moray. Ross resigned as party leader after his decision to stand in last summer’s general election was criticised by colleagues. He said: “As I hope to stand for Westminster again at the next general election, I believe it is right that I don’t seek election to Holyrood in 2026.”

In a statement, Ross added he would work “flat out” to support his successor as party leader, Russell Findlay, “to return as many Scottish Conservative MSPs as possible next May”.

PA Media Ross has previously been criticised for holding dual roles at Holyrood and Westminster while being a professional football assistant referee

Ross angered colleagues ahead of last year’s general election after announcing he would stand for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat instead of party colleague David Duguid, who had been ill in hospital and was effectively de-selected. Ross initially insisted he thought he could continue to serve as an MSP and MP as well as party leader. He later said he realised it would not be “feasible”. Ross stepped down as party leader after four years in the role. He has been an MSP for the Highlands and Islands region since 2016. Ross, who is also a professional football assistant referee, was branded “three jobs” by his opponents during his time as Scottish Conservative leader.