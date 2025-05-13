A Labour MP is being investigated by a Parliamentary watchdog over his spending on “office costs, travel and accommodation”.
Tahir Ali is facing a probe into whether he broke Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) rules on MPs’ staffing and business costs.
The investigation is being carried out by Ipsa’s compliance office, which investigates complaints about how MPs spend their budget. The compliance office said: “No further information will be published until the investigation has concluded.”
In a statement, the Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley MP said: “I am confident that I have been compliant with Ipsa rules and will fully cooperate with the investigation.”
Ali is being investigated for alleged breaches of Ipsa’s scheme for reimbursing MPs for staffing and business costs “incurred in the performance of their Parliamentary functions”.
MPs can claim money for running their offices, hiring staff, and travel and accommodation expenses.
But they must operate within a set of fundamental principles and rules when making claims.