A Labour MP is being investigated by a Parliamentary watchdog over his spending on “office costs, travel and accommodation”.

Tahir Ali is facing a probe into whether he broke Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) rules on MPs’ staffing and business costs.

The investigation is being carried out by Ipsa’s compliance office, which investigates complaints about how MPs spend their budget. The compliance office said: “No further information will be published until the investigation has concluded.”

In a statement, the Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley MP said: “I am confident that I have been compliant with Ipsa rules and will fully cooperate with the investigation.”