“The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning,” it said.

The advice warns of a “fast-moving situation that poses significant risks”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice, which covers Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, comes as missiles have been launched by both countries in recent days with Israeli airspace remaining closed.

The UK has advised Britons against all travel to Israel amid an escalation in the country’s military activity with Iran.

Those already in Israel or the Occupied Territories have been told to follow the advice of local authorities.

The new notice from the FCDO referred to the risks of regional escalation.

Previous advice had told Britons to avoid “all travel to parts of Israel”.

This was updated to warn against “all but essential travel” to the country after a state of emergency was declared on 13 June.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy posted on X: “My message to British nationals there is clear – your safety remains our top priority.”

The FCDO also advises against all travel to Iran.

Israel launched a new attack on Iran on the night of 12 June, saying its targets were military infrastructure including nuclear sites.

Iran subsequently launched retaliatory airstrikes with tensions proceeding to escalate between the two countries.

Areas of Bat Yam and Tamra were hit by Iranian missiles on Saturday night, while the Israeli military said they struck more than 80 targets in Tehran overnight.

Over the weekend, the UK government confirmed it was sending more RAF jets to the Middle East – a move the chancellor described as a “precautionary measure”.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged on Friday after concerns the conflict could disrupt supplies coming from the energy-rich region.