Danai Nesta Kupemba BBC News

Reuters Residents survey the damage to their homes after a Russian drone strike on Saturday night on suburbs outside of Kyiv

Ukraine says Russia has launched its biggest drone attack since the full-scale invasion began, targeting several regions including Kyiv, where one woman died. The barrage came just a day before a scheduled call between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US President has been urging a ceasefire. Russia and Ukraine held their first face-to-face talks in more than three years on Friday in Turkey, agreeing a new prisoner swap deal but little else. Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched 273 drones by 08:00 Sunday (05:00 GMT) targeting the central Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions in the east.

It said 88 drones were intercepted and another 128 went astray “without negative consequences”. The strikes killed one person in Obukhiv district in the Kyiv region, and injured at least three others – one of whom was a four-year-old child – officials reported. The previous largest drone attack from Russia happened on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion on 23 February, when Moscow launched 267 drones. Russia’s military said it had intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones overnight and on Sunday morning. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that he and leaders of the UK, France, and Poland would have a virtual meeting with Trump before his conversation with Putin on Monday morning. The four leaders jointly visited Ukraine over two weeks ago to spearhead calls for a 30-day-ceasefire, backed by the so-called “coalition of the willing”. Ukraine’s intelligence agency has said it believes Russia could be planning to carry out a “training and combat” launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight, as an attempted intimidation. Russia has not responded to the claim.

Reuters Firefighters at a site outside Kyiv that was hit on Sunday morning