A duck has been caught speeding on traffic cameras in the town of Koeniz in central Switzerland.

Local police said the mallard – a wild duck – was snapped on radar images on 13 April clocking in at 52km (32 miles) in a 30km zone.

Adding to the mystery, authorities said the duck was likely a repeat offender and shared an image of a similar looking duck travelling in the same spot, at the same speed and on the same date in 2018.

There has been speculation about whether the “notorious racer” duck incident was a belated April Fool’s joke, but the police inspectorate said it is impossible to manipulate images on the radar system.