A duck has been caught speeding on traffic cameras in the town of Koeniz in central Switzerland.
Local police said the mallard – a wild duck – was snapped on radar images on 13 April clocking in at 52km (32 miles) in a 30km zone.
Adding to the mystery, authorities said the duck was likely a repeat offender and shared an image of a similar looking duck travelling in the same spot, at the same speed and on the same date in 2018.
There has been speculation about whether the “notorious racer” duck incident was a belated April Fool’s joke, but the police inspectorate said it is impossible to manipulate images on the radar system.
Authorities said traffic cameras are tested each year by Switzerland’s Federal Institute of Metrology and the photos taken are sealed.
In a Facebook post, Koeniz officials wished the public “a lot of fun” in making sense of the “curious coincidences” seven years in the making.
“We wish you a lot of fun sensing about curious coincidences, criminal machinations of animals and the maximum flight speed of ducks,” the post read.
Some comments have asked what the penalty will be for the “racer duck’s” transgressions.