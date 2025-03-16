Survivors and relatives of those who died in a fire at a night clubin North Macedonia have spoken of their grief and anger.

Among the survivors was 19-year-old Marija Taseva, who said she felt people stomping on her as they all tried to get out via one exit at the Pulse club in Kocani.

Ms Taseva survived, but she lost her sister.

Dozens of bereaved families gathered at the scene, including Dragi Stojanov who lost his son in the fire.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 155 were injured in the fire.

Around 1,500 people were attending a concert at the time.