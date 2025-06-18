A 22-year-old fake dentist and two assistants have been charged by Czech police after treating dozens of patients using instructions found on the internet.

Police said the three family members opened a surgery without a licence in their home in Havlickuv Brod two years ago and treated patients without any “necessary professional knowledge”.

They added that the 22-year-old man extracted teeth, performed complex root canals and applied anaesthesia, drawing on information he had obtained online.

All pleaded guilty to a number of charges, police said, and face up to eight years in prison. Police did not say whether any of their patients had complained about their treatment.