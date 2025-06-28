Getty Images The prime minister spoke at a Welsh Labour conference one day after his government’s U-turn on welfare reform

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK’s benefits system is broken and fixing it is a “moral imperative”, a day after a backbench Labour revolt saw him forced into a U-turn on welfare cuts. The prime minister told the Welsh Labour Party conference in Llandudno that the government would not take away the welfare “safety net that vulnerable people rely on”. But he said he could not let benefits “become a snare for those who can and want to work”. Despite the government’s concession on its plans to reform welfare, some Labour MPs want further changes, while the Unite union has called for the proposal to be dropped altogether.

Speaking at the conference in north Wales on Saturday, Sir Keir said fixing the “broken” benefits system needed to be done because it was “failing people every day”, leaving “a generation of young people written off for good and the cost spiralling out of control”. “Fixing it is a moral imperative, but we need to do it in a Labour way,” he added. The government’s initial plans, aimed at bringing down the welfare bill, would have made it harder for people to claim personal independence payment (Pip), a benefit paid to 3.7 million people with long-term physical or mental health conditions. But following a rebellion among Labour MPs and the likelihood the government would be defeated in the Commons, the government announced the stricter criteria would only apply to new claimants. It reversed its plans to freeze the health-related component of universal credit, and the payment will now rise in line with inflation for existing recipients. Ministers will also carry out a review of the Pip assessment process, with input from disability organisations. A £1bn support package to help people into work, originally scheduled for 2029, will be fast-tracked.

Diane Abbott said a vote on the government’s new plans to reform welfare would be tight due discontent from Labour colleagues