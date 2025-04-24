Thousands of people, including Holocaust survivors, have taken part in the annual “March of the Living” through former Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The march follows a 3km (1.86 miles) route to the crematorium of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as participants pay tribute to the millions of Jews who died in the Holocaust and call for an end to antisemitism and intolerance.

Many of those on the march carried Israeli flags, and called for the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s prime minister Isaac Herzog joined the crowds as they made their way through the camp, 80 years after Soviet troops liberated it.