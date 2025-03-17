“I lost everything”: Survivors and relatives speak of their grief

Marija Taseva was enjoying a night out with her sister at the Pulse club in Kocani, North Macedonia, on Saturday when disaster struck.

They were watching DNK, a popular hip-hop duo in the country, when a fire broke out , which killed at least 59 people and injured 155 others.

“Everyone started screaming and shouting ‘get out, get out!'” the 19-year-old told Reuters.

People desperately tried to escape the flames but there was only one exit for around 500 people, as the only other door at the back of the venue was locked.

“I don’t know how but I ended up on the ground, I couldn’t get up and at that moment people started stomping on me,” Ms Taseva said.

She eventually managed to get to safety, but her sister did not.

“My sister died. I was saved and she wasn’t.”

Ten suspects believed to be responsible for the fire – including “officials from the ministries which gave out this licence” – have been arrested.