



The UK has lifted asset freezes on Syrian government bodies including the defence and interior ministries, in the latest easing of sanctions on the country. Sanctions are also being lifted on sectors including financial services and energy production, which the UK government said would help facilitate investment and rebuild Syria’s economy. It comes nearly five months after President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by a rebel offensive led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), following years of civil war. The Foreign Office said sanctions on members of the former Assad regime and those involved in the illicit trade in the drug Captagon would remain.

Other bodies no longer subject to asset freezes include a number of media organisations and Syria’s intelligence agencies, although these were dissolved after the overthrow of Assad. The sanctions were previously imposed on people involved in repressing civilians in Syria, as well as those supporting or benefitting from the Assad regime. In March the UK lifted asset freezes on 24 Syrian bodies previously used by the Assad regime to fund the oppression of civilians, including the Central Bank of Syria, Syrian Arab Airlines and energy companies. It is generally prohibited to deal with frozen funds or make funds available to those subject to sanctions. Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer said: “The Syrian people deserve the opportunity to rebuild their country and economy, and a stable Syria is in the UK’s national interest.”

Downing Street said the measures would also encourage the return of Syrian refugees to the country. The processing of asylum claims for the thousands of Syrians in the UK was paused in December, with the Home Office saying it was assessing the situation following the fall of Assad. At the time, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper suggested some would return to Syria following the change of regime. HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was named as Syria’s interim president earlier this year, has called for western sanctions to be lifted, arguing they were a response to the crimes of the previous regime. HTS is designated a terrorist group by the UK. However, British diplomats held talks with Al-Sharaa in December, with the government saying it would deal with HTS when necessary. The Foreign Office said: “The UK remains committed to working with the Syrian government and international partners to support an inclusive political transition in Syria, including the protection of human rights, unfettered access for humanitarian aid, safe destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles, and combatting terrorism and extremism.” The European Union and the US have also been gradually lifting sanctions on Syria, which were imposed following Assad’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011. In February the EU announced the suspension of restrictions on transport, energy and banking sectors, while in January the US eased some sanctions including on essential energy services.





