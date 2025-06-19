Nick Thorpe BBC Budapest correspondent

Getty Images The government has had Budapest’s Pride march in its sights for some time

Police have banned Hungary’s annual Budapest Pride march later this month, prompting a defiant response from liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony. “Budapest city hall will organise the Budapest Pride march as a local event on 28 June, Period,” vowed the mayor. It’s the latest twist in a cat-and-mouse confrontation which pits nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz government, backed by the city police, against Hungary’s LGBTQ community and its supporters, with some legal backing from the courts. The annual Pride march has been in doubt since Orban announced in February that it would not take place this year, and a law was then passed restricting gatherings if they broke child protection laws on public promotion of homosexuality.

Karacsony said police had no right to ban a “Day of Freedom”, organised by the city council as an umbrella event for Pride, as it does not come under the rules on freedom of assembly. Tens of thousands of people from Hungary and abroad are expected to take part in the 28 June event. “They might as well try to ban a procession of unicorns,” the mayor wrote on Facebook. Under the new law on gatherings, passed in March, all those identified by the police as participants using facial recognition software could be fined between £14 and £420. “The protection of children trumps all other laws. And in that spirit we changed the laws, we make politics, and we will act in future,” Fidesz communications chief Tamas Menczer told news portal 444. “Pride has nothing to do with freedom of expression or freedom of assembly… Pride is a festival, the festival of a certain sexual community, which is not suitable to be seen by children.”

SZILARD KOSZTICSAK/POOL/MTI Viktor Orban’s Fidesz government has tried to bring an end to Pride marches in Hungary

Viktor Orban announced in his annual state of the nation speech last February that Pride organisers “need not bother this year”. That was followed the next month by a law restricting the right to freedom of assembly, if it fell foul of the 2021 Child Protection Law. To get around it the Rainbow Mission foundation, which organises Pride in Hungary, and other human rights groups, announced a series of events on 28 June in solidarity with Pride. But they kept authorities guessing about which event would mark Pride itself. Police attempts to ban those events were thwarted by Hungary’s Supreme Court, the Curia, in two rulings so far.

Gergely Karacsony/Facebook Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (R) announced earlier this week that a “Day of Freedom” would take place on 28 June