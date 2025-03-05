Tens of thousands of Romanians marched on Bucharest’s Victory Square, the seat of the Romanian government, at the weekend, after the presidential election favourite was taken in for questioning.

Calin Georgescu was picked up on his way to register as a candidate, and he was later charged with attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, as well as membership of a neo-fascist organisation.

“Georgescu’s mentality is the same as the mentality of Trump,” said Lavinia approvingly, as she steered her three-year-old daughter’s pushchair through a sea of Romanian tricolour flags.

“He will listen to our opinion, just as we listen to him. We came here today for freedom, and democracy.”

On the day of Georgescu’s arrest came an unexpected twist.

Guns, grenade launchers, and gold bullion buried beneath the floorboards were found in raids on 47 properties by Romanian police targeting a network, allegedly run by a former French legionnaire and militia chief in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Horatiu Potra’s current whereabouts are unknown, but his alleged links to Georgescu have only added to the intrigue.

While Horatiu Potra has admitted to illegal possession of weapons, Georgescu has denied all wrongdoing.

In just three months, Romania has gone from a stable and loyal member of the European Union and Nato, to a country where a far-right, pro-Russia figure has come from almost nowhere to become favourite for the presidency.