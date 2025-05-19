Portugal’s governing right-of-centre Democratic Alliance has won snap parliamentary elections – the third in as many years – again falling short of a majority.

Its leader Luís Montenegro promised supporters to “stimulate investment” and to “guarantee prosperity and social justice”.

Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos announced his resignation after his party finished in second, and lost so many seats it ended up neck-and-neck with far-right Chega – a relatively newcomer.

The Socialists could even slip behind Chega if results from voters abroad, which take a few days to come in, mirror those in last year’s election, when two out of the four seats went to Chega, and one to the Socialists.