BBC The Williams family who have helped with preparations on the farm

Hosting a music festival in your back garden is every teenager’s dream, right? For three siblings in Margam, Neath Port Talbot, that dream is a reality. They are celebrating a third year of the In It Together festival being held on their farm. The Williams family opened their gates to 50,000 festival fans at Old Park Farm on Friday, which is usually home to sheep and cattle. Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Sugababes and Dizzee Rascal are the headline acts for 2024, with many more music and comedy acts arriving for the Bank Holiday weekend. It has been dubbed a “mini Glastonbury” by the siblings.

May Williams, 22, who lives on the farm with her family said there is a real “buzz” around the Port Talbot area. “I keep seeing people talking about it, I pop into the supermarket and everyone is really excited,” she said. “It’s quite surreal to be honest, waking up and seeing the set up, it’s crazy.” Phoebe who is 13, said her friends are very excited and find it “mad” that a festival takes place in her garden.

May Williams May with her dad Huw, who runs the farm with brother Rob

Looking back at previous years, Charlie, 17, said he “couldn’t believe it” when his parents told them about the idea of hosting a festival. “The first year especially, I thought it was going to be a small fete, but when all those people turned up it was crazy,” he said. With weekend tickets sold out, and day tickets at close capacity, the festival organisers want to remind people to have a “happy, healthy festival”. The In It Together festival team at Escape Records said the safety and security of its guests was “always our number one priority” and they were working to “highlight all the safety measures we have in place”. Posters will also be displayed around the site that give the key steps to take when someone is having an asthma attack and advise when to call 999 following last year, when a teenager died.

Charlie Williams Siblings Phoebe and Charlie hope the festival grows each year

May, the eldest of the siblings, added the sense of community was so important. “It’s lovely being able to walk around and seeing, honestly, everyone you know from Port Talbot, it’s incredible,” she said. “I’m buzzing for the Sugababes,” she added – the noughties trio headline the main stage on Saturday evening. Charlie added he sees many familiar faces at the site, including old school teachers. His favourite tent, however, is the dance tent and he said it will feel surreal to see artists such as Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar. Phoebe, like her older brother, enjoys dance music, and has her sights set on seeing DJ D.O.D.

May Williams May, the eldest out of the three, helps her family out on the farm

Old Park Farm is a working farm, with sheep and cattle kept on the yard all year. “All of our animals have been moved just for the time being, for a couple of days,” explained May. “They obviously have to move for all this to happen. “To grow up with the festival is amazing, our cousins have just had two young babies. “It’s funny to think they will never know a time where there wasn’t a festival on the farm.”

Tips for those attending

The Williams family have given their tips for those attending: Wear what you feel comfortable in

Bring a jacket, as it gets chilly in the evening

If you see rain, bring wellies and don’t wear your best white shoes!

Rob said he thought about having the festival at his farm for about 30 seconds then said yes straight away