Ed JONES/AFP Anti-government protests have erupted in Turkey after the arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbul

British band Muse have scrapped a concert in Istanbul after the concert promoter insulted anti-government protesters, prompting pressure from fans and local artists. The band said it fully respected the concerns of fans, after promoter Abdulkadir Ozkan had denounced some opposition protesters’ acts as treason. He later expressed regret for any “misunderstanding”. Turkey has been gripped by protests following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on 19 March over corruption charges, which he denies. The popular opposition mayor was due to run for the presidency in 2028 elections. His supporters see his arrest as a political move by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since 19 March, police have detained nearly 2,000 people, many of them university students. UK singer Robbie Williams has also faced calls to cancel his show after the Turkish promoter went on social media to condemn a fight that broke out in a coffee shop boycotted by protesters. “Plain and simple, this is hostility towards the capital. Act of treason,” Abdulkadir Ozkan said on X. He later posted another message, explaining his comments were not aimed at the “constitutional right to protests”, and that he “deeply regrets” any misunderstanding. The social media accounts of Muse and Robbie Williams have been flooded with comments calling for their concerts to be cancelled. “You’ve played a huge role in shaping my musical taste,” wrote one post, “but unfortunately the company organising it is on our boycott list.” Singer Gaye Su Akyol, a popular artist in Turkey, took to X to make a personal appeal to Muse, Robbie Williams and Norwegian singer Ane Brun. “I’ve respected your works for years and know how much you mean to many,” she said. “But neither I, nor anyone, will attend your Istanbul concerts because the organiser is on the boycott list of the pro-democracy movement. Solidarity matters.”

PASCAL SCHMIDT/Hans Lucas/AFP Gaye Su Akyol, here performing in 2023, appealed personally for a concert boycott

As pressure grew, Mr Ozkan announced on Tuesday that his company was “withdrawing from all projects” in relation to the two concerts. The promoter told BBC Turkish that the concerts would be organised by another company which would be determined by the artists. In a statement on Wednesday, Muse said: “After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will be now postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved.” Tickets for Muse’s 11 June concert had been due to go on sale on Thursday, while tickets for Robbie Williams’ October show in Istanbul are still available online.