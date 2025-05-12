An Garda Síochána Garda Kevin Flatley, 49, died on Sunday after he was hit by a motorcyclist in Lanestown

Garda Commissioner (head of the Irish police force) Drew Harris has called for “a real reset” when it comes to road safety. It follows the death of Garda Kevin Flatley, 49, on Sunday whilst carrying out a speed checkpoint in County Dublin. Garda Flatley died at the scene after he was hit by a motorcyclist in Lanestown, in the north of the county, shortly before 13:00 local time on Sunday. A motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured in the incident and has been taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where his condition is described as critical.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Mr Harris said it was a “desperately sad day for An Garda Síochána”.

Mr Harris confirmed that investigations are ongoing into his death. He highlighted “the dangers there are for those who engage in road policing”.

Other injuries

It was reported that another garda member was also hit by a motorcycle in Coolock and broke his leg on Sunday. One man was arrested. A third Garda was also injured on duty last week when he was hit by a car. The Commissioner said that “this is a regular occurrence”. “The dangers our members are facing is just extraordinary. “I acknowledge the tougher sentences that have been put in place by the government, but also this does call for a real reset and rethink about our approach as a society in terms of road safety. “We know what causes dangers on the road,” he said. “Every one of us has a responsibility when we go out on the road. Our roads are busy, they are not a place for dangerous driving.” Gardaí also renewed their appeal for information and dash cam footage. The Commissioner said a number of people had come forward but they were still seeking information on the movements of the R1 Yamaha Motorcycle from around midday on Sunday, in the hour before Garda Flatley was killed.

Garda Kevin Flatley, who was a member of the roads policing unit based at Dublin Castle, is the 90th member of An Garda Síochána to be killed on duty. The 89 other garda victims lost their lives on duty for a variety of reasons including incidents relating to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, while on anti-crime operations, and in accidents. A common denominator in all 90 cases has been the impact of each Garda death on the public consciousness in Ireland. Today, the Irish national flag is flying at half-mast outside the Garda Dublin Metropolitan Regional Headquarters at Dublin Castle.

‘Inundated’ with tributes

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, the Garda Representative Association Vice President Niall Hodgins said: “It’s dreadful day for everybody that serves for An Garda Síochána.” Mr Hodgins added that he has been “inundated with calls” paying tribute to Garda Flatley. He added that later on Monday “we will all gather, with broken hearts to remember our dear colleague, friend and teammate”. “He wore his uniform with dignity, courage and pride.”

‘Absolute gentleman’

The GAA club in Balbriggan of which Garda Flatley and his family were members have paid tribute to him. In a statement O’Dwyer’s GAA club said: “Kevin was an absolute gentleman who had a huge part to play in our club, always lending a hand when he could. He was always a pleasure to chat to, and his grá (love) for GAA and helping others shone through in every conversation. “He was a dedicated coach with our u10 girls team, encouraging the players at all times and bringing great energy,” the statement said. They extended their “deepest of condolences” to Garda Flatley’s family. The club’s chairperson Dave Rooney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme: “It is a terrible day for our club and the wider community of Balbriggan.” Mr Rooney, who also coached with Garda Flatley said he was “very active within the community and the club”. He added the club will hold a minute’s silence and pause games to pay tribute. “We will also support [his wife] Úna and the family when the funeral arrangements are announced,” added Mr Rooney.

‘Terrible tragedy’