Germany’s double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has been “seriously injured” in a severe mountaineering accident in Pakistan.

The incident occurred in the Karakoram mountains on Monday when the 31-year-old was caught in a rockfall.

Bad weather and the remoteness of the area prevented a rescue helicopter from reaching her until Tuesday morning.

The search had to be temporarily suspended on Tuesday evening because of poor light and would resume on Wednesday morning, according to German broadcaster ZDF.

Faizullah Faraq, a provincial government spokesperson, said the Pakistan army are aiding in the rescue operation.

Dahlmeier’s management told ZDF: “Laura Dahlmeier was climbing with her mountaineering partner on 28 July when she was caught in the rockfall. The accident took place around noon local time at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres.

“Her partner immediately called emergency services and a rescue operation began immediately.

“Due to the remoteness of the area, a helicopter was only able to reach the site of the accident on the morning of 29 July.”

Dahlmeier, an experienced mountaineer, has represented Germany at two Winter Olympics, winning two golds and one bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2018.

She was the first woman to win both the sprint and pursuit event at the same Olympics, and won a further 15 medals, including seven golds, across five World Championships before retiring from competition in May 2019 aged 25.