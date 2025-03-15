The BBC has been speaking to people in Kyiv to find out whether people in the Ukrainian capital believe a ceasefire deal could be a step towards ending the war with Russia.

Ukraine agreed to a plan for a 30-day ceasefire earlier this week, following talks with the United States.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has since said he agrees with the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but added that “questions” remain about the nature of a truce.

He also set out a number of tough conditions for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described Putin’s response to the plan as “manipulative” and called for more sanctions on Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, and a war has been ongoing ever since.