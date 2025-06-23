Hundreds demonstrated in Trafalgar Square ahead of the announcement on Monday, after police blocked protesters from gathering outside Parliament

Cooper’s announcement came as Palestine Action held a protest in central London, with hundreds in attendance and 13 arrested as scuffles with police broke out.

The move effectively brands the group a terrorist organisation and, if passed in Parliament, would make membership of and support of the group illegal.

It comes days after activists from the group broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and spray-painted two military planes red – an incident Cooper called “disgraceful”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said she will proscribe Palestine Action under anti-terror law.

Announcing her intention to ban the group, Cooper said Palestine Action had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.

“The UK’s defence enterprise is vital to the nation’s national security and this government will not tolerate those that put that security at risk,” she added.

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into Friday’s incident at Brize Norton.

In a statement, Palestine Action said: “The real crime here is not red paint being sprayed on these war planes, but the war crimes that have been enabled with those planes because of the UK government’s complicity in Israel’s genocide.

“We are teachers, nurses, students and parents who take part in actions disrupting the private companies who are arming Israel’s genocide, by spray painting or entering their factory premises.

“It is plainly preposterous to rank us with terrorist groups like ISIS, National Action and Boko Haram.

“We have instructed lawyers who are pursuing all avenues for legal challenge.”

Israel has strongly denied allegations of genocide relating to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Cooper will lay the draft order before Parliament next week.

If passed, the ban would make it a criminal offence to belong to or support the group, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Cooper said in a written statement: “This decision is specific to Palestine Action and does not affect lawful protest groups and other organisations campaigning on issues around Palestine or the Middle East.

“It is vitally important that those seeking to protest peacefully, including pro-Palestinian groups, those opposing the actions of the Israeli government, and those demanding changes in the UK’s foreign policy, can continue to do so.”

She added that the group had committed several acts of serious damage since it was created in 2020.

In 2022, the group broke into Thales defence factory in Glasgow, setting off pyrotechnics and throwing a smoke bomb into an area where staff were being evacuated.

The damage at the site was estimated at £1,130,783.

Cooper also referenced two incidents last year, when seven Palestine Action members were arrested for aggravated burglary at the Instro Precision factory in Kent, while several others broke into the Bristol HQ of Elbit Systems UK.

“I have considered carefully the nature and scale of Palestine Action’s activity. Proscription represents a legitimate response to the threat posed by Palestine Action,” Cooper added.