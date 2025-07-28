Nurses are expected to reject their pay award in England this week, raising the possibility of strikes later in the year, the BBC understands.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has been holding a consultative vote on their 3.6% pay rise, previously describing it as “grotesque” to award nurses a lower increase than doctors, teachers, prison officers and the armed forces.

It will announce the results later this week but the BBC understands it will show an “overwhelming” rejection of the deal.

Any decision on formal strike action would not be made until later in the year.

In May, the government accepted the pay review body’s recommendations of a 3.6% rise for nurses this year.