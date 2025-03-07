Reform UK says it has reported its MP Rupert Lowe to police, alleging he has made “threats of physical violence” against party chairman Zia Yusuf.

In a statement with chief whip Lee Anderson, Yusuf also said the party had received allegations of bullying in Lowe’s parliamentary and constituency offices.

He added the party had appointed a lawyer to conduct an investigation into allegations of “workplace bullying” made by two female employees.

Writing on social media, Lowe said the party’s allegations were “untrue and false” and he was “disappointed, but not surprised” to read them.

He added there was “zero credible evidence” against him and he was “seeking legal advice immediately”.