Reform UK says it has reported its MP Rupert Lowe to police, alleging he has made “threats of physical violence” against party chairman Zia Yusuf.
In a statement with chief whip Lee Anderson, Yusuf also said the party had received allegations of bullying in Lowe’s parliamentary and constituency offices.
He added the party had appointed a lawyer to conduct an investigation into allegations of “workplace bullying” made by two female employees.
Writing on social media, Lowe said the party’s allegations were “untrue and false” and he was “disappointed, but not surprised” to read them.
He added there was “zero credible evidence” against him and he was “seeking legal advice immediately”.
Lowe said it was “no surprise” that the party’s “vexatious statement” had been released the day after he had criticised party leader Nigel Farage.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Lowe said the party remained a “protest party led by the Messiah” under Farage’s leadership.
Lowe also suggested he could leave Reform UK if the party did not change before the next general election.
The MP said: “We have to change from being a protest party led by the Messiah into being a properly structured party with a frontbench, which we don’t have. We have to start behaving as if we are leading and not merely protesting.”
Farage then hit back in a later interview, saying Lowe was “completely wrong” and Reform UK was “absolutely not a protest party”.