Eurostar passengers are facing a second day of severe delays after two people died on the railway track in France and then cables were stolen.

The high-speed rail operator has told passengers to cancel or postpone their trips on Wednesday, with a number of services cancelled and delayed on routes serving London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Two people died in separate incidents on the LGV Nord high-speed line between Lille and Paris on Tuesday, closing the line for much of the day.

Eurostar said the disruption from this was already continuing into Wednesday when services were further delayed after cable was stolen on the same railway line near Lille.