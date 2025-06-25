Eurostar passengers are facing a second day of severe delays after two people died on the railway track in France and then cables were stolen.
The high-speed rail operator has told passengers to cancel or postpone their trips on Wednesday, with a number of services cancelled and delayed on routes serving London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.
Two people died in separate incidents on the LGV Nord high-speed line between Lille and Paris on Tuesday, closing the line for much of the day.
Eurostar said the disruption from this was already continuing into Wednesday when services were further delayed after cable was stolen on the same railway line near Lille.
The theft, which French media says is of around 600 metres of copper cables, is causing trains to be rerouted, leading to extended journey times.
Routes to and from London are subject to last-minute cancellations and severe delays, Eurostar said.
It added that impacted passengers can change their travel plans for free or request a full refund.
“We’re very sorry for the impact this is having on our customers,” Eurostar said in a statement.
“Our teams are working closely with the French authorities and infrastructure teams to manage the situation and restore services safely.”
The operator said it is handing out water to passengers onboard delayed trains, and advised that stations are very busy.