Getty Images Yuri Grigorovich’s productions of Ivan the Terrible and Romeo and Juliet redefined Soviet ballet

Acclaimed Russian ballet choreographer, Yuri Grigorovich, has died aged 98. Described as one of the greatest choreographers of the 20th century, he was artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet from 1964 to 1995, which he is said to have led with an iron fist. Grigorovich’s productions of the Stone Flower, Ivan the Terrible and Romeo and Juliet redefined Soviet ballet. Praised for revitalising male dance, he created parts for men demanding exceptional strength and artistry. Born in 1927, a decade after the Bolshevik Revolution, his work was steeped in the traditions of classical ballet.

His uncle, Georgy Rozai, had studied under the legendary Vaslav Nijinsky and the young Grigorovich went on to dance as a soloist with the Kirov Ballet in Leningrad before turning to choreography. His departure from the Bolshoi in 1995, amid disputes over performers’ contracts, led to the first ever dancers’ strike at the theatre in its 200-year history. During a scheduled performance, a dancer emerged to inform the audience the show was cancelled, leaving a stunned silence.

The Stone Flower was considered his most famous piece, accompanied by settings of a series of folk tales composed by Sergei Prokofiev