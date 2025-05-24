Reuters A cook brings out food from a hotel in the French city of Cannes following a power outage

A power cut in southern France caused by suspected sabotage has disrupted screenings on the final day of the Cannes Film Festival. About 160,000 homes in the city of Cannes and surrounding areas lost power early on Saturday, before supply was restored in the afternoon. Officials said an electricity substation had been set on fire and a pylon at another location damaged. Organisers of the international film festival say the closing ceremony will go ahead as planned as they have an alternative power supply.

Prosecutors say a first power cut occurred when a substation in the village of Tanneron, which supplies Cannes, was attacked by arsonists in the early hours. At about 10:00 (08:00 GMT) the legs of an electricity pylon near the town of Villeneuve-Loubet were cut, triggering a second outage. In Cannes, shops and restaurants struggled to operate. “Another hour and I’ll throw everything away,” Laurent Aboukrat, who owns Cannes’ Jamin restaurant, told the AFP news agency. He said his fridges had been off since the morning.

Reuters Several ice cream shops were closed in Cannes following the outage