Thomas Mackintosh BBC News

Reuters There are now three designated areas in Paris for swimming in the Seine

The River Seine in Paris has reopened publicly to swimmers for the first time since 1923 after a century-long ban. The seasonal opening of the Seine for swimming is viewed as a key legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympics, when open water swimmers and triathletes competed in its waters which were specially cleaned for the event. On Saturday morning at 08:00 local time (07:00 BST) a few dozen swimmers arrived ahead of the opening and dived into the water when they were able to do so. There are three designated areas for public swimming in the Seine – one near the Eiffel Tower, another close to Notre Dame Cathedral and a third in eastern Paris.

Zones have changing rooms, showers, and beach-style furniture, which allow for up to 300 people to lay out their towels. Until the end of August, the three swimming sites will be open for free at scheduled times to anyone with a minimum age of 10 or 14 years, depending on the location. Lifeguards will also be present keeping an eye on those in the river.

The promise to lift the swimming ban dates back to 1988, when then-mayor of Paris and future president Jacques Chirac first advocated for its reversal. Improvements over the last 20 years have already led to a sharp reduction in faecal bacteria entering the river. For 100 years swimming was banned in the river because of the levels of water pollution that could make people ill.

Ahead of last summer’s Olympics more than €1.4bn (£1.2bn; $1.6bn) was invested into cleaning up the Seine. But, in the lead up to the games there were doubts as to whether the River Seine would be ready for the Olympics after it was revealed it failed water quality tests. Organisers blamed rainfall for the increased pollution which limited athletes’ abilities to train for the triathlon, marathon swimming and paratriathlon. Last July, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other members of the Olympic committee went into the Seine to prove that it was safe to swim in.