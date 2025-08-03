No Frenchman was won the Tour de France since Bernard Hinault in 1985.

Ferrand-Prevot, who led by two minutes 37 seconds before the final stage, bided her time on the 124.1km route from Praz-sur-Arly – featuring more than 2,800m of ascent – before launching her decisive move.

She had time to lap up the crowd’s support in the closing stages as she crossed the line 20 seconds clear of 2023 champion Demi Vollering.

Ferrand-Prevot ended the race with a cushion of 3mins 42secs over FDJ-Suez rider Vollering, who climbed to second as Sarah Gigante dropped out of the podium places on the final day.

Last year’s winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney, riding for Canyon-Sram-ZondaCrypto, was third overall after finishing third on the stage.

“I came back on the road after my Olympic title and I said I will try to win the Tour de France in the next three years,” said Ferrand-Prevot. “So here I am – the first one.

“My team-mates worked super hard for me all week long. I just want to say thank you and congrats to them, to my entire team.”

Lorena Wiebes won the green jersey for topping the points classification, Elise Chabbey claimed the polka dot jersey as the best climber, and Nienke Vinke took the white jersey for best young rider.