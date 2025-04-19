The Foreign Office said it was in touch with local authorities – but it has not confirmed the identities of the victims.

The cable car operator said it had passed a safety inspection just two weeks ago and that a criminal investigation has been opened.

The mountain cable car cabin plunged to the ground after one of the cables supporting it snapped on Thursday, local officials said.

A British couple who were among four people killed in a cable car crash near Naples have been named as Elaine Margaret Winn and Graeme Derek Winn, according to Italian media.

Earlier reports carried by some Italian media had given the woman’s name as Margaret Elaine but it is now believed she was known as Elaine.

The two other victims include the driver of the cable car, named by authorities as 59-year-old Carmine Parlato, and an Israeli woman identified as Janan Suliman.

A fifth person in the cabin, Ms Suliman’s brother, was “extremely seriously injured” in the crash and airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, officials said.

Authorities in Torre Annunziata have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Sixteen people were rescued from a second cabin which was also on the line near the bottom of the valley at the time of the incident. They were winched to safety.

The mayor of Castellammare di Stabia – where the cable car is located – said it was believed a traction cable had snapped.

“The emergency brake downstream worked but clearly not the one on the cabin that was about to reach the top of the hill,” he told Italian media on Thursday.

He added that there had been regular safety checks on the cable car line which runs three kilometres from the town to the top of the mountain.

Shortly after the crash, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was on a trip to Washington, expressed her “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims.

The Mount Faito cable car has been operating since 1952. A similar accident on the line in 1960 left four people dead.