Magerram Zeynalov & Grigor Atanesian BBC News Russian

Azertag Two Russian state media staff were arrested in Azerbaijan on Monday accused of working for the FSB

The deaths of two brothers in Russian custody have laid bare a diplomatic rift with Azerbaijan, as it challenges Moscow’s dominant role in the South Caucasus and establishes itself as a regional power. Both Azerbaijani men showed signs of trauma, officials in Baku revealed on Tuesday and pro-government media have blamed Russia’s Vladimir Putin for police violence. Azerbaijan authorities have already arrested two Russian state media employees, accusing them of being FSB agents. Tensions were already high between the two neighbours. Last December, 38 people died when an Azerbaijani Airlines plane was shot down apparently by a Russian anti-aircraft missile fired by mistake.

This latest spat began last Friday when Russian police operation in the city of Yekaterinburg targeted suspects as part of cold case murder inquiries dating back to 2001. Two of the suspects, Azerbaijan-born brothers Ziyaddin and Guseyn Safarov, died in custody, and several others were taken to hospital. Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General has now launched a criminal case accusing Russian police of torturing and deliberately killing the brothers. A post-mortem conducted in Azerbaijan found they died from “post-traumatic” shock after being severely beaten in custody. Russia’s law enforcement says one of the men died of a heart attack and the cause of the second death has not been confirmed.

Azertag President Aliyev demanded a full Russian admission of responsibility when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane was shot down

In response, Baku cancelled an upcoming visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, as well as all shows involving Russian artists. Azerbaijani media outlets with ties to government have criticised Putin, saying his rule is even more brutal than that of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who sent millions of people to death camps. When the Azerbaijan Airlines plane went down last December, Putin offered an apology, but that failed to satisfy Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. Aliyev demanded a full admission of responsibility and a comprehensive investigation. That triggered a propaganda war, with Baku accusing Russian cultural organisations of espionage and demanding the closure of the Baku office of Russian state media outlet Sputnik. Sputnik remained operational until this week, when Azerbaijani police raided its Baku bureau and detained two employees, named as Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov. Authorities allege both are affiliated with the Russian security service, the FSB. Russia denies this, saying the arrests are “unjust”.

Reuters Thirty-eight people died and 29 others survived when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane went down last December