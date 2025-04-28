Bob Dale BBC News, South East Michael Keohan BBC Kent political reporter

Reuters Rosie Duffield claims she was ‘hounded’ out of the Labour Party

The MP for Canterbury Rosie Duffield, who left the Labour Party because she said she felt “hounded” over her views on gender, has said she wants an apology from the prime minister. Ms Duffield now sits as an independent MP after falling out with the leadership over several issues, including her stance on women-only spaces. On 16 April the Supreme Court ruled the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, a ruling Sir Keir Starmer has said he agrees with. Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Ms Duffield said she would like an apology from her former leader for how she was treated, but added it was “pretty obvious he’s not going to, isn’t it?”

“I would like an apology for all of the members of the Labour Party who’ve been investigated, blocked, barred from being candidates,” she said. “That’s happened for the last few years and we’ll never know the names of a lot of those people, they’ve had to stay anonymous. “These are people who’ve lost their jobs in government departments and the NHS, just for stating their views about biological sex, which are actually protected by law.” When asked if she thought an apology would be made, she said: “I think it would be nice, but he’s not going to, that’s just not his style.”

Reuters Ms Duffield has sat as an independent MP since September 2024

Ms Duffield quit the party in September after being re-elected as Labour MP for Canterbury in July 2024, and said she could not see herself returning under the current leadership. “I’d like to rejoin, my values are core Labour values, I’m not going to change that, I’m never going to be a member of any other party but I can’t imagine being able to do that under Keir Starmer’s leadership, if I’m honest,” she said.