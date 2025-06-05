Eight passengers were injured on a Ryanair flight that diverted to an airport in southern Germany after experiencing “severe turbulence” due to bad weather, police have said.

Among those injured on Wednesday night were a two-year-old who suffered bruising and a woman who incurred a head injury, according to Bavarian police.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, while others were treated on site, they said.

Ryanair apologised to affected passengers. It said the captain of the flight – originally planned to go from Berlin to Milan – called ahead for medical assistance and the plane “landed normally” at Memmingen Airport, to the west of Munich.