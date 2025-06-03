Madeleine McCann went missing during a family holiday in Portugal in 2007

Portuguese police confirmed on Monday that they were carrying out the search between 2-6 June on warrants issued by German prosecutors.

Her disappearance sparked a Europe-wide police investigation, and has become one of the highest-profile unsolved missing person cases in the world.

Madeleine was three years old when she vanished from an apartment complex on 3 May 2007 while on holiday with her family.

The search will cover the municipality of Lagos, which sits next to Praia da Luz, the town in the Algarve where she went missing nearly two decades ago.

Portuguese and German police are starting a new search in Portugal as part of ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

German search specialists arrived in the town ahead of the renewed search, as Portuguese police started to close roads in preparation.

German investigators have taken the lead in the case since identifying 48-year-old Christian Brückner – who is currently in prison in Germany for a separate crime – as their prime suspect in 2020.

He is currently serving a sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal in 2005. He is due to be released later this year.

German authorities suspect him of murder but have not found enough evidence to bring charges. Brückner has repeatedly denied any involvement.

German authorities told the BBC on Monday that “criminal proceedings are currently underway in Portugal”, and that this was being done with the support of Portuguese police.

Portuguese authorities have also named Brückner as a formal suspect, or “arguido”. They said they would hand over any evidence seized in the latest search to German authorities.

Meanwhile, the Met Police said: “We are aware of the searches being carried by the BKA (German federal police) in Portugal as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.”

The search will be the first to take place in two years. The previous search in 2023 focused on a remote dam, a 40-minute-drive from where Madeleine was last seen.

Brückner, who spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017, was found to have photographs and videos of himself near the reservoir.

Portuguese media reported on Monday that the new search would focus on the area between the Ocean Club holiday resort where the McCann family were staying and the house where Brückner used to live.

The team has been given permission to search 21 plots of land in the area.