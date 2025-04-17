Spanish police uncovered an illegal underground shooting range during a search of a home in the southern province of Granada. They suspect the range, located three floors underground, was operated by a weapons trafficking ring to test assault rifles and other arms being supplied to drug gangs. Police said neighbours could not hear guns being fired becauser of the depth of the range. Officers arrested three suspects, seized several weapons and recovered more than 60,000 euros in cash during the operation. It was the first time police had uncovered an illegal shooting range run by a criminal group in Spain.