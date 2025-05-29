MSPs have given their consent to UK legislation which aims to create a “smoke-free generation”.
The Scottish Parliament passed a legislative consent motion, which means MSPs agree to Westminster passing a law which affects a devolved area.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is UK-wide legislation that would ban tobacco products for anyone born after January 1, 2009.
It would also bring in restrictions on the advertising and sale of vapes, as well as reviewing the packaging of e-cigarettes.
Public health minister Jenni Minto welcomed the “landmark legislation”, with MSPs approving her motion unanimously.
She said: “We have worked closely across the four nations to ensure a consistent approach and I am determined to ensure a tobacco-free Scotland, where people live longer and healthier lives, by 2034.
“The Bill, once passed, will also ban vapes and nicotine products from being deliberately promoted and advertised to children, stopping the next generation from becoming hooked on nicotine.”
The legislation has passed votes in the House of Commons and is currently going through the House of Lords.
It includes a ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as powers to restrict the flavours and packaging of vapes in an attempt to reduce their appeal to children.
It is part of a series of measures aimed at tackling the health effects of smoking, one of the UK’s leading causes of preventable death, disability and ill health.
Smoking rates have fallen in recent years but vaping rates have risen sharply, especially among under-35s and those who have never used cigarettes.