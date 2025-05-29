MSPs have given their consent to UK legislation which aims to create a “smoke-free generation”.

The Scottish Parliament passed a legislative consent motion, which means MSPs agree to Westminster passing a law which affects a devolved area.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is UK-wide legislation that would ban tobacco products for anyone born after January 1, 2009.

It would also bring in restrictions on the advertising and sale of vapes, as well as reviewing the packaging of e-cigarettes.