Michael Keohan BBC Kent, Political Reporter

Getty Images Kent County Council says it has removed all transgender-related books from the children’s sections of its libraries

A council has removed all transgender-related books from the children’s sections of its libraries, its leader has said. In a post on social media, Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran said the books were to be removed with immediate effect in a “victory for common sense in Kent”. Paul Webb, Reform UK’s communities portfolio holder who oversees libraries, said the move came after a “concerned member of the public” contacted him. He has been approached to find out which books have been removed. A council spokesperson said a transgender-related book aimed at adults was relocated from a display at the entrance of a library to a section unlikely to be visited by children.

The Liberal Democrat leader of the opposition, Antony Hook, said: “It is bizarre that the leader of the council is making announcements on social media, rather than to the council.” It is unknown how many books are to be removed or how the council will classify transgender-related books. The authority runs 99 community libraries and five mobile library vans.

Defending the decision, Webb said: “In our society, children are quite rightly and properly protected from items and actions that could cause them harm – for example alcohol, cigarettes and gambling. “My fellow Reform members and I believe that our young people should be protected from exposure to potentially harmful ideologies and beliefs such as those held by the trans lobbyists.” When the BBC asked if Reform UK had carried out an assessment to understand the impact of removing the books, Webb said: “As far as impact assessments are concerned, I would have thought that question should have been asked before these books were placed in the children’s section to begin with.” Ms Kemkaran added: “Telling children they’re in the wrong body is wrong and simply unacceptable.” A Kent County Council spokesperson said staff at all its libraries had been asked to ensure books were stocked in age-appropriate categories and that no adult literature was displayed in areas specifically aimed at children, or where children would be selecting books, such as the public welcome displays. “It follows feedback from a resident who spotted a transgender book aimed at adults in a public display at the entrance of one library in Kent. The book has since been relocated to a section that is unlikely to be visited by children,” they said.

‘Unsafe, unwelcome and silenced’