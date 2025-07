Hundreds of people have been evacuated as major wildfires continue to burn out of control in parts of Greece.

The fires, which have been fanned by gale-force winds, broke out on Wednesday afternoon, spread rapidly, threatening homes, tourist accommodation, and critical infrastructure.

At least six heat-related deaths have been reported in Europe as the continent reels under an early summer heatwave. The latest recorded fatalities were in Spain and Italy. There were also casualties in France.