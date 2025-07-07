Arcangelo Caressa/Facebook

An Italian sniffer dog was killed after eating sausages filled with nails that were thrown into his kennel, his trainer has said. Bruno, a seven-year-old bloodhound, had been hailed as a hero for finding nine missing people during his career, and was once honoured by Italy’s prime minister. Giorgia Meloni condemned the “vile, cowardly, unacceptable” killing in a post on X. “Thank you for all you have done, Bruno,” she said. The dog’s trainer, Arcangelo Caressa, said he knew who was responsible and vowed to make them pay for their actions.

It has been suggested the killing was carried out as revenge for Bruno’s role is dismantling dog fighting rings. “Today I died with you,” Mr Caressa said in a Facebook post announcing Bruno’s death. He said he found the dog – who, he says, he saw as a “brother” – on Friday morning in his kennel at the Endas search and rescue training centre in Taranto, Puglia. “You fought your whole life to save humans and now it was a human who did this to you,” he added. “You were, you are and you will continue to be my hero.” The trainer said Italy’s police and prosecutor’s office had launched a joint investigation into the killing. Addressing the culprits, Mr Caressa said: “I know who you are, and you will pay for it.” He told local media had received death threats in the weeks leading up to Bruno’s death. “It wasn’t a random gesture. They want me to step aside. But I will never give in. This is a vile attack, done for money and revenge,” he told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.