Speaking to the Mirror, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “We will publish that strategy and set out how we will pay for it and you will, I’m afraid, have to wait.”

The BBC has been told the strategy could be set out in the autumn in time for the Budget, allowing ministers to say how any policy changes would be paid for.

The Child Poverty Taskforce is still working on the strategy and has been considering, among other measures, whether to scrap the two-child benefit cap, a move some Labour MPs have long been calling for.

The government’s child poverty strategy, which had been due for publication in the spring, has been delayed.

A senior No 10 source said the government was not waiting to take action to tackle child poverty, pointing to the roll out of free breakfast clubs, benefits uprating and the rise in the minimum wage.

The delay, which was first reported by the Guardian newspaper, was branded “disgraceful” by the SNP.

The party’s work and pensions spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman accused Labour of being “more interested in imitating Nigel Farage than tackling the scourge of child poverty, which has risen to record levels on Keir Starmer’s watch”.

Dan Paskins, director of policy at Save the Children UK, said: “Every month that goes by while Keir Starmer does not scrap the cruel two-child limit means thousands of children are plunged into poverty.”

However, Helen Barnard, director of policy at the Trussell Trust charity said the delay “may be good news”.

In a social media post, she said: “Better a delayed child poverty strategy with measures to really protect children from hunger and hardship, than one hitting the deadline but falling short on substance.”

The Child Poverty Taskforce – which is being co-chaired by Kendall and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson – was launched last July.

It came at a time when the prime minister was coming under pressure from the SNP and some of his own MPs to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

The policy – which prevents most families from claiming means-tested benefits for any third or additional children born after April 2017 – was introduced in 2017 by the then-Conservative government and is estimated to affect 1.5 million families.

On coming into government last year, Labour ministers argued that they did not have the resources to lift the cap.

At the time, Sir Keir Starmer said there was no single policy that could solve a complex problem.

“The point of the taskforce is to devise a strategy, as we did when last in government, to drive these numbers down,” he told the House of Commons.

Seven Labour MPs were suspended from the parliamentary party for voting against the government on an amendment to scrap the cap. Four of these were readmitted in February but the remainder continue to sit as independent MPs.