Party leader Nigel Farage told the rally in Birmingham the local elections were the “first major hurdle” on Reform’s road to power.

Reform will contest nearly all the 1,600 council seats up for re-election on 1 May, six mayoral races and a by-election to replace ex-Labour MP Mike Amesbury after his assault conviction.

The party has been neck and neck with Labour and ahead of the Tories in some polls but has been destabilised by a row that saw Rupert Lowe, one of the five Reform MPs elected last year, expelled from the party.

Reform UK has launched its “most ambitious” local election campaign with a major rally as the party looks to turn momentum in the opinion polls into council seats.

The polls will be a major electoral test of the popularity of a party that has spoken openly about ambitions to win the next general election.

Since winning MPs for the first time at the July general election, Reform has surged in polls and says it has signed up more than 220,000 members.

Friday’s local election rally was Reform’s biggest event to date with the party saying 10,000 people attended, most paying £5 to attend the event at Arena Birmingham.

Farage entered for his keynote speech on a JCB vehicle he said had been loaned to him by JCB chairman and major Tory donor Lord Bamford.

He said that potholes were the “perfect symbol for broken Britain”, where he accused councils of being “asleep at the wheel”.

“They’ve broken their counties, and Reform is going to come in and we are going to fix it,” Farage said.

At the 2024 local elections, Reform put up candidates in only 12% of the available council seats – but this year Farage announced the party were fielding nearly a “full list of candidates across the entire country”.

Most of the councils up for election are county-level – large authorities like Lancashire and Kent that look after services including social care, education, road maintenance and libraries.

In parts of England with no district councils, like in Cornwall, Doncaster and Buckinghamshire, local authorities are responsible for the full range of services including bin collections, public housing and planning.

In some areas, local elections have been delayed until next year while councils are reorganised, including in Essex where Reform had been expected to do well. Reform have launched a petition against the delay in elections.