Week after week, there used to be a grim but poignant ritual at the start of Prime Minister’s Question Time.

The prime minister of the day would begin by acknowledging by name and by rank the British servicemen and women killed serving their country.

But what happened this week was different.

Not different in how it was done or the solemnity of the moment as MPs fell quiet and listened respectfully.

But different because this time Sir Keir Starmer was marking the anniversaries of deaths rather than recent ones, which does not happen normally.

And he was doing so intentionally to mark in actions, not commentary, what the government thought of the US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks about the military sacrifices of America’s allies.

It is a case study in the dilemma UK ministers face: they are striving to have a close and productive relationship with a White House known for shooting its mouth off.

No 10’s approach is one of discretion and avoiding the temptation to commentate.

Or to put it more crudely, don’t get into a slanging match with Team Trump because you are certain to lose.

So when European leaders were tapping out various levels of social media opprobrium on Friday evening after President Zelensky’s bumpy meeting in Washington, Downing Street were not.

The prime minister, we were later told, was on the phone to both President Trump and President Zelensky to try to patch things up.

In other words, leveraging the relationship he has with both to try to move things forward: governing, not commentating.

Now put yourself in the prime minister’s shoes.