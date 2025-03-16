Your guide to what the 2024 US election means for Washington and the world

The writer is a former US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland

Everyone’s Irish on St Patrick’s Day. Or so the saying goes. Donald Trump, like all other US presidents since Ronald Reagan, invited Irish government leaders to mark the celebration in the Oval Office. The mutual toasts and ritual presentation of a bowl of shamrocks is a symbol of US engagement — politically, culturally and economically — with Ireland. As the Trump administration hits pause on America’s long partnership with Europe on mutual security and trade, there is no better proof of the mutual advantages of continuing that relationship than Northern Ireland’s transformation.

From 1968 through 1998, over 3,500 people died and an estimated 50,000 were injured as the sectarian conflict known as the Troubles raged across Northern Ireland. President Bill Clinton appointed former senator George Mitchell as special envoy in 1995 to find common ground between Unionists and Nationalists and to lure US investment to offer economic opportunity and reduce tensions between communities.

Over countless hours of listening, cajoling and nudging, Mitchell, together with other officials, helped sworn enemies see a different path forward. This resulted in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Over 71 per cent of referendum voters in Northern Ireland backed it, as did over 94 per cent in the Republic.

Of course, problems do not end with a peace accord. Thankfully, US engagement did not either. Every succeeding administration, on a bipartisan basis, has appointed a special envoy to build upon the agreement, demilitarise paramilitary groups, address challenges with policing and promote economic growth. I hope President Trump appoints his own envoy soon.

That engagement matters. Today, over 1,500 international companies, including over 280 based in the US, have a presence in Northern Ireland. The region is a world-leading investment destination for US cyber security firms and a major hub for the screen industry with blockbusters like Game of Thrones. The trade deal between London and Brussels will prove advantageous for advanced manufacturing firms looking for streamlined market access for exports from the US and others. Unemployment stands at 1.6 per cent. With Belfast’s legislature back up and running after a 24 month hiatus, the pieces to the puzzle are finally fitting into place.

Yet Northern Ireland’s greatest accomplishment — the gradual reduction in conflict based on identity politics — cannot be measured by economic indices alone. It reflects the power of engagement.

America has always provided a public and private meeting ground for political and community leaders from both sides of the divide. Meanwhile. co-operation in politics and business helped to foster co-operation on the ground — a valuable lesson in our own polarised political ecosphere.

The old guard of Northern Ireland’s leadership has given way to a new generation. The Northern Ireland Assembly is now led by two women, Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin and Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP. Their elevation has led to a noticeable change of tone in political discourse. Each leader makes an intentional effort to express that the future of Northern Ireland is big enough to accommodate differences. Tolerance is accelerating the path to prosperity.

Northern Ireland today is a safer, stronger and more prosperous place because of the US government’s consistent and persistent bipartisan engagement and because American business and academic leaders have reached across the Atlantic to support peace.

Today, during a time of wavering commitment to cross-Atlantic co-operation to ensure peace, security and economic growth in Europe, we should reflect on the lessons of our unfinished work in Northern Ireland.