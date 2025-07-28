I’m disappointed with President Putin, Trump says

Donald Trump has presented a new, shorter deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire over the war in Ukraine of “ten or 12 days” from Monday. The US president said there was “no reason” in waiting any longer as no progress towards peace had been made. Two weeks ago, Trump said President Vladimir Putin had 50 days to end the war or Russia would face severe tariffs. Speaking at a news conference in Scotland, Trump said he would confirm the new deadline on Monday or Tuesday, but reiterated the threat to impose sanctions and secondary tariffs on Moscow.

Earlier in July he said those would amount to 100% tax imposed on any country that trades with Russia. This would make the goods so expensive that US businesses would likely choose to buy them cheaper from elsewhere, resulting in lost revenue for both Russia and the country that trades with it. Speaking after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump again expressed his disapproval at Putin’s actions in Ukraine, where war rages on three and a half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion. While he refused to say whether he felt Putin had been “lying” to him, Trump highlighted the contrast between the Russian president’s rhetoric during their one-on-one conversations and the missiles “lobbed” on Ukrainian cities on a near-nighlty basis. “We were going to have a ceasefire and maybe peace… and all of a sudden you have missiles flying into Kyiv and other places,” Trump lamented, adding that he thought negotiations would be possible but that it was now “very late down the process”. “I say, forget it. I’m not gonna talk anymore. This has happened on too many occasions and I don’t like it,” he said, though he also insisted that he and Putin always got along very well.

Getty Images Trump refused to say whether he felt Putin had been “lying” to him