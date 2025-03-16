At least 51 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a nightclub fire in North Macedonia, according to the interior ministry.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at the Pulse club in Kocani, a town around 100 km (60 miles) east of the capital, Skopje.

Footage posted on social media shows the building engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing into the night sky.

The fire is said to have started around 03:00 (02:00 GMT) during a performance by the band ADN, a hip-hop duo popular in the country, with the venue still ablaze hours later.