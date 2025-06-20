A superyacht that sank off the coast of the Italian island of Sicily last year has been raised from the seabed by a specialist salvage team.

Seven of the 22 people on board died in the sinking, including the vessel’s owner, British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter.

The vessel sank during freak weather in August, but naval experts say the Bayesian should have been able to withstand a storm and should not have sunk as rapidly as it did.

In May, a diver died during a preliminary operation to recover the Bayesian superyacht.

According to Italian media, the diver was a Dutch national who worked for a specialist salvage company.