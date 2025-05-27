



Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged doctors in England to “vote no” in a ballot on industrial action which gets under way on Tuesday. In a BBC interview, he urged resident doctors, the new name for junior doctors, to “work with the government” and warned strikes risked hampering the progress being made in the NHS. He said it was in no-one’s interests for strikes to take place. Last week it was announced resident doctors would be getting a 5.4% average pay rise this year – more than other doctors, nurses and teachers. But resident doctors, who took part in 11 strikes in 2023 and 2024, said it was not enough to make up for below-inflation pay awards since 2008.

The union is urging members to vote for industrial action, with sources saying strikes would be the likely action taken. This year’s pay rise comes after resident doctors were awarded rises worth 22% over the previous two years. Streeting agreed to that deal shortly after coming into office, ending a dispute which had lasted more than a year. Taking account of this year’s pay rise, it means the starting salary for a doctor fresh out of university has risen by £9,500 over the past three years to around £38,800, the government said.

But the British Medical Association (BMA) said even after the latest pay rise another 20% was needed to bring wages back to where they were in 2008. Resident doctors’ committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: “We are urging doctors to vote yes to strike action. “By voting yes they will be telling the government there is no alternative to fixing pay – this cannot wait for different fiscal circumstances and a healthier NHS. The answer is to fix it today.” The vote on industrial action runs until 7 July. Streeting said his door was always open but added there was no more money to increase salaries above the latest award. And he said a fresh bout of strikes would put attempts to rebuild the NHS at risk. Speaking to the BBC, Streeting said: ” I don’t think strikes are in their interests, in patients interests and I certainly don’t think it’s in the interest of the NHS overall.” Streeting has often cited the deal he reached last year to end the previous round of strikes as evidence of the government’s ability to reform the health service and cut waiting lists. Meanwhile, BMA sources said consultants were likely to start a dispute process over their 4% rise – the first step towards moving to an industrial action ballot. Other staff including nurses, midwives and physios have been given a 3.6% increase. The Royal College of Nursing said it was “grotesque” nurses were getting less than doctors for the second year in a row. The Scottish government has agreed a deal worth 8% over two years with health unions representing all staff apart from doctors and dentists. There have been no strikes by health workers in Scotland.





